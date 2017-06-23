Kudos: Bravo, Lake Tahoe Community Choir | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Hats off to the Lake Tahoe Community Choir for the recent performances of "A Celebration of Broadway Musical Theatre!"

Once again dedicated local volunteers worked diligently to share their varied abilities with our community!

Under the co-direction of multi-talented Linda Mitchell and Mo Leonard, the choir spends countless hours (out of their busy lives) rehearsing to bring an exceptional caliber of entertainment to the South Shore.

With Linda's graceful Sondheim direction and Mo's amazing direction and accompaniment (including two spirited Carol King pieces), the choir kept the audience fully engaged with favorites from a variety of shows including "Annie" through "Dancing Queen" to name a few.

One couldn't help but experience a feeling of pride and gratitude for such a wonderful performance by so many accomplished friends and neighbors!

Well done, one and all!

Stephanie Barboni-Seppa

Zephyr Cove, Nevada