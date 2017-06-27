Kudos: Successful year for Girls Project at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Girls Project along with Tahoe Youth & Family Services would like to thank the community for their support and donations that contributed to the Girls Project this year.

The support from these donors gave the opportunity for girls to meet their future with integrity, self-awareness and benefited under-served population K-8th grade.

With the support and generous donations from our community this special and much needed program will continue to grow and help support our future women leaders.

Our sincere thank you to the following guest speakers and donors: Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club; Kirkwood Ski Resort "Ski Ducks;" Escobar Training Ground, Dory Escobar and Rebeca Novak; Tahoe Bowl; Lake Tahoe Ice Arena; Drug Free Collation and Tahoe Youth & Family Services' Kelsey Magoon; Suicide Prevention and Alisa Merino; Laura Delilli and Canvas Art; Michele Gomez and Tea Party Event; Leona Allen and Lake Tahoe Fire Academy; Kiwanians of Lake Tahoe; Wells Fargo and Morgan Palma; Tahoe Keys Property Association for pool use; Caesars Enterprise Services, Harrah's/Harveys Entertainment; Heavenly Mountain Epic Discovery Summer Program; Barton Foundation; The Women's Moose Club; Adventure Mountain Company; and Lake Tahoe Refuse Company.

Dee Dee Gooding

Coordinator, Girls Project