Kudos: Thanks for supporting South Lake Tahoe Library
September 15, 2017
The South Lake Tahoe Library just wrapped up our Summer Reading Challenge, which encouraged children, teens and adults to read all summer long. Over 300 patrons registered, logging a total of 3,990 books, and earning a total of 1,055 prizes! We would like to thank the many businesses and organizations that donated prizes and funds.
Prizes that children could choose from included gift certificates from Applebee's Grill & Bar, Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza, Heavenly Village Cinema, Jamba Juice, Modern Makers, McDonald's, and Tahoe Bowl. For the adult program, gift certificates were donated from Gaia-Licious Global Gift Boutique, Knits & Knots Tahoe, Port of Subs, Wildwood Makers Market, and Yellow Submarine. Thank you to all of these businesses for their generous donations!
This summer we had four performances and the South Tahoe Optimist Club generously sponsored two of those performances. The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe also gave a monetary donation to help purchase additional prizes. All other performances and prizes were made possible due to the wonderful support from the Friends of the Library.
On behalf of the South Lake Tahoe Library, I want to say thank you again to all of these businesses and organizations for supporting our library and the community that we serve.
Sincerely,
Kimberly Diebolt
Library assistant, South Lake Tahoe Library
