Left-wing hypocrisy | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Women’s March is a calculated protest against Donald Trump, contrary to what Norma Santiago and others say, otherwise why do it now? Why do we need to recommit to constitutional values now? Why not eight years ago, or a year ago or six months ago or in the coming up summer?

Please, let’s tell it like it is. I respect Norma for her service to our community (it is a thankless job) but come on! Hypocrisy is rampant among all of us unfortunately and especially among the left. I say Bill/Hillary Clinton are both misogynists and I say Bill is a sexual predator because he used his positions in government to lure impressionable women into his web. What young woman (or most women) is going to turn down the president of the United States? Then Hillary viciously attacked those same women.

Also, the Clinton Foundation takes millions of dollars from governments that oppress women. And you would vote for someone who actually did these things versus someone who supposedly said disparaging things about women? And on another note, Annie Davidson is right, school choice for students and parents is very good if done right. And to John O’Neill on his letter to the Trib about the nuclear security blanket being gone after tomorrow’s inauguration: Wow! The left is doing the same fear mongering that Obama and the media has said the right has been doing for the last eight years. Talk about hypocrisy!

Eric Hellberg

South Lake Tahoe, California