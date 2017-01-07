Letter: Boycott Chevy’s for their treatment of employees in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The closing of Chevy’s is certainly within their right, however, the way they treated their employee’s is not. As a customer I can tell you the service was always good. It seems they knew they were closing on Dec. 26 some time ago, what could possibly be the cost to at least inform their employee’s well in advance and, better yet, to offer them other positions elsewhere or some compensation?

I am asking people to make it clear that it is not OK by agreeing to boycott the chain and their other restaurants. So far 12 friends have agreed.

Ted Long

South Lake Tahoe, California