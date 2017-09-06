Letter: City needs to look at big picture regarding VHRs

I moved to Tahoe in 1999 and fell in love. I lost my home and everything in it during the Angora fire. That same year I found a charming cabin built in the 1950s. The lot is beautiful and the cabin is small and cozy.

After living in it for years and emotionally recovering from the loss of everything, the cabin was turned into a vacation rental. Many couples and families have enjoyed this small home on a private lot. Over the last five years there were no noise complaints from neighbors nor problems with trash disposal.

Now the city is considering changes, including a proposal to shutdown vacation rentals that are less than 1,100 square feet. This is discrimination and it is targeting vacation rentals that are less likely to be a problem. My tiny cabin is not overfilled with partiers who make a lot of noise and leave a lot of trash. My tiny cabin is enjoyed by small families and couples up for a romantic weekend.

In addition, I pay local companies to take care of my property including snow removal, housekeeping, spa service, tree service to name a few. The guests go out to eat and spend money at local establishments. I always paid the city what is due. These new proposals are too restrictive and will cost the city millions of dollars. Let's look at the big picture.

Heather La Lone

South Lake Tahoe, California