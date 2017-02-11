Letter: Dig out your fire hydrants at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Letter: Dig out your fire hydrants at Lake Tahoe
February 11, 2017
Many of us would like to thank the plow drivers for clearing our streets during the period of heavy snow. The side berms were very tall and it made digging out the fire hydrants difficult. It got me to wonder if any owners of VHRs or tourists or rental companies dug out the hydrant near their rental property?
Jerry Goodman
South Lake Tahoe, California
