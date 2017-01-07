Letter: Dismayed by decision at Barton’s Attic | TahoeDailyTribune.com

I was dismayed to read a recent article about the changes at the Attic, our local thrift shop. I have donated to the Attic to help our community and shopped there to find local treasures.

Many of the elders who volunteered there were an integral part of my experience, enriching my day through our interactions and inspiring me to perhaps also contribute my time at some future date. I hope that all of the volunteers who so generously shared not only their time but their beautiful selves know how much I and I’m sure we all appreciated your service.

And to the management at Barton Hospital: What a shame that you have taken this route. I am truly disappointed.

Robin Williams

South Lake Tahoe, California