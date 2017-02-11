Letter: Help you US Postal Service letter carriers in Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The U.S. Postal Service has seen plenty of Lake Tahoe winters. And along with all of you, this one has been particularly challenging for us.

We are asking for your help.

The current snow storage and ice situation has been a safety concern for our carriers, who each have hundreds of deliveries to make every day.

Postal regulations state that mailboxes should have clear and safe access before we make delivery. This is for our employee’s safety, as well as yours as you retrieve your mail. I understand this is not always easy given our extraordinary snow and ice this year. But the warmer weather is an opportunity to help clear the berms and widen access so our carriers can have clear passage to your box.

Some of you have chosen to hold the mail at the Post Office, but this is meant to be a temporary measure that should not exceed 10 days. Thank you for helping us deliver your mail to you in a timely and safe manner.

Janet Twyman

Postmaster