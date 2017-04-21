Letter: Pickup your trash | TahoeDailyTribune.com

I took a walk at Hidden Beach recently and was saddened by all of the trash on the beach. I was able to take out some of it but there was still so much on the beach. I can't understand this mentality — who leaves their trash behind?

Please take time to pickup your trash wherever you are: at the beach, hiking, in your neighborhood. Take a trash bag with you to the beach or hiking to pick up your own trash or trash you may see along the way. This is the reason we all love Lake Tahoe and other places we love to go to, because of the beauty. Remember it's up to each one of us.

Linda Drury

Incline Village, Nevada