Letter: Real issues with closing transit center | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Re recent article on Transit center being closed for months, you neglected to mention most important part:

Bus riders are left to stand in the cold and the wind. Babies, old people, we have no place to get water or … rest now for months, while we wait for the bus.

How much money did the transit company get to build and maintain that shelter while it sits there locked and actually Makes the Homeless Problem Worse, due to neglect?

Kathryn Ebeling

South Lake Tahoe, California