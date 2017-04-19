Letter: Real issues with closing transit center | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Letter: Real issues with closing transit center
April 19, 2017
Re recent article on Transit center being closed for months, you neglected to mention most important part:
Bus riders are left to stand in the cold and the wind. Babies, old people, we have no place to get water or … rest now for months, while we wait for the bus.
How much money did the transit company get to build and maintain that shelter while it sits there locked and actually Makes the Homeless Problem Worse, due to neglect?
Kathryn Ebeling
South Lake Tahoe, California
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Lawyer for ex-Tahoe ski teacher arrested on child porn charges says client should be released from jail
- Ask Tessie: What are the best bars in South Lake Tahoe?
- Big winter to impact summer recreation in South Lake Tahoe
- Tahoe Transportation District: Potential for construction of 200 housing units or more with US 50 Project
- Round Hill Jewelers relocates closer to Stateline