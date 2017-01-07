Letter: Shame on Chevy’s in South Lake Tahoe and Real Mex | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Letter: Shame on Chevy’s in South Lake Tahoe and Real Mex
January 7, 2017
Like many, I was shocked to read about the heartless closure without notice to employees of Chevy’s restaurant.
Chevy’s parent company, Real Mex Restaurants, decided it was for the better health of the company and obviously had been in the works for awhile, since it was printed they had a sweet escape clause in their lease agreement.
These employees count on higher earnings during the Christmas-New Year’s holidays to compensate for lower wages in the shoulder season. Many employees have been there for years and had their economic door slammed in their faces.
I personally will not patronize a company that has no concern for employees, and no integrity or conscience. Real Mex has many different restaurant chains that you can Google, and decide whether you want to spend your money on their lack of concern for the health and welfare of community employees.
I also will look to see who owns that building and participated in such a sleazy lease escape at the expense of community and family members. This does not fit with the community of South Lake Tahoe, where folks take care of folks. A barrel of coal lumps to you Chevy’s & Real Mex.
Judi Allen
South Lake Tahoe, California
