Letter: Skyland GID owes big ‘thank you’ to Ann Grant

On Aug. 10, I attended the Skyland GID public meeting.

I was surprised and angered by the excoriation of Ann Grant by a handful of homeowners, mostly some residents who live on Myron Drive.

If those rude, vicious people had bothered to attend the June 7 GID meeting, they would have had a clear understanding of the open forum process that led to the removal of the trees along Highway 50.

At the June 7 meeting action item B clearly stated:

"Approve or disapprove NV Energy's offer to cut trees interfering with power lines along the Highway 50 fence at their expense".

I was one of only 18, or so, residents who attended.

Ann Grant, by virtue of her position as a fire board trustee and Skyland resident, had a personal connection with a person of authority at Nevada Energy.

That person made a verbal, one time offer, to cut down the trees at no expense to Skyland. The offer did not include removing the limbs, stumps or cutting up the trunks.

Mrs. Grant said that Tahoe Douglas Fire would grind up the limbs and cut the trunks into fire wood lengths for $2,000 [one half the going rate].

At no time did she endorse that action. She only made it clear that it was available and her indication was that the window of opportunity was short.

Those in attendance and the GID Trustees had a lengthy discussion. My summary of the conclusion was:

The trees will not be part of any fence proposals contemplated, and,

Many of the trees are either dead or dying, and,

The cost savings of not having to cut them down at GID expense is about $100,000, and,

It would be nice if the cut down could be postponed until the new fence is constructed, and,

Better to take what is available now rather than lose the opportunity.

The motion to cut down the trees passed!

I firmly believe those same complainers would be no less vocal if the GID had to diminish the quality of the fence $100,000 by turning down the offer.

The residents of Skyland owe Ann Grant a big thank you!

Roy Clason

Skyland resident

Zephyr Cove, Nevada