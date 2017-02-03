Letter: South Lake Tahoe deserves credit for emergency response | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless (TCH) would like to thank the city of South Lake Tahoe for its preparedness in the face of severe weather. As one volunteer commented, “Everyone at the city of South Lake Tahoe was very nice, helpful and willing.”

The South Lake Tahoe Warm Room is an emergency overnight winter shelter providing a reprieve from the elements to individuals experiencing homelessness in the South Shore. During our recent rain event followed by a blizzard, we were challenged to find volunteers, to provide access to our guests, and to remain open despite the severity of the weather. The city of South Lake Tahoe and its disaster planning made a big difference for us and set our minds at ease.

If power outage or flooding threatened our operations, city staffers helped us create emergency contingencies that reinforced our confidence in our ability to manage the inclement conditions.

We especially would like to thank Tracy Franklin and Nancy Kerry for their prompt communication and assistance in planning for transportation needs. Police Chief Brian Uhler was available and responsive to our concerns about an emergency. Fire Capt. Jon Anderson and his crew from Station 3 inspected our building for storm preparedness and also made themselves available in case of flooding or other crisis.

TCH will be hosting an open house at the Warm Room on Feb. 22 to honor Councilwoman Wendy David and her contributions to our project and the community. The event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 2179 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and our theme is “share the love and bring a blanket.”

Sincerely,

Marissa R. Muscat,

Executive director, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless