Letter: Tahoe Chamber supports city’s renewable energy | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Dear Mayor Sass and Councilmembers:

The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) is pleased convey our strong support for the resolution approved at your April 18 meeting.

Chamber Government Affairs Liaison Steve Teshara attended the Feb. 14 special council meeting. As you know, it was at this meeting that a presentation on the significance of a city commitment to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 was made by Ms. Bonnie Turnbull, Mr. Nick Exline, and Mr. Devin Middlebrook.

Subsequently, Mr. Exline worked with Mr. Teshara to bring this matter to the attention of the members of our Chamber Government Affairs Committee (GAC). On Feb. 23, after consulting with our representative of Liberty Utilities, a Chamber member, GAC members voted unanimously to support the City Council's commitment to the use of 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2030. Members of the Chamber Board's Executive Committee then reviewed, discussed and unanimously endorsed the Committee's recommendation.

Tahoe Chamber conveys our strong support based on our GAC and EC Committee recommendations, and our recognition that these recommendations are consistent with our Tahoe Chamber adopted community vision principles. These include:

Sustainability: Tahoe Chamber is committed to supporting policies and advocating for programs that promote economic, environmental and community sustainability.

The role of business: Business plays a key role in community leadership and encouraging and practicing a stewardship ethic that aligns with our natural environment.

We also support the resolution as consistent with the city vision statement you recently adopted: "We will reflect the National Treasure in which we live." A commitment to the use of 100 precent renewable energy by 2030 is in alignment with the practices of a local jurisdiction within an area recognized as a national treasure, by federal and state legislation as well as by local acclamation.

Thank you for your stewardship and support for the resolution.

Sincerely,

Craig Schmidt

President and CEO

Jason Drew

Chair, board of directors