Letter: Trump’s wall would leave taxpayers on the hook | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Donald Trump realized Mexico is not going to pay for his “wall.” He has now decided that the U.S. taxpayer should foot the bill, and he says Mexico will reimburse us. They have, in no uncertain terms, stated that will not happen.

If you do not want billions of your tax dollars to be wasted on this endeavor, please contact our congressman, Tom McClintock, and let your feeling on this matter be known. He may be a supporter of Trump, but he represents us in Washington. On his website, there are a number of ways to contact his office.

Please don’t take for granted the “wall” will never happen. We must be diligent in our insistence that we will not pay for it.

Chris Baker

South Lake Tahoe, California