Letter: ‘Lucky us’
August 31, 2017
Once again, my husband and I had the pleasure of attending a concert at St. Theresa Church presented by TOCCATA (Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus). For many years now, we have treasured the opportunity to hear challenging and beautifully performed classical music in our community. This organization does not disappoint.
I would encourage readers interested in attending one of these concerts to mark their calendars for Friday night, Sept. 8, when violin soloist Elizabeth Pitcairn will perform at St. Theresa on her legendary Stradivarius of "The Red Violin" fame.
Sincerely,
Kay Henderson
South Lake Tahoe, California
