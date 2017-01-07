Make eating less meat your resolution this year | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Make eating less meat your resolution this year
January 7, 2017
The coming new year’s resolution should be pretty obvious, particularly when it comes to diet: 2017 will go down in history as the year when plant-based meats have revolutionized the food industry.
A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating plant-based burgers and other meats that are more delicious, convenient and healthy than the old-fashioned animal-based variety. They are backed by tech industry pioneers like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Google principals Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Even animal meat behemoth Tyson Foods has announced a $150 million venture capital fund to explore and invest in these products.
The plant-based food revolution is going mainstream. Hundreds of school, college, hospital and corporate cafeterias have embraced meatless Monday. Fast-food chains Chipotle, Panera, Subway and Taco Bell are rolling out plant-based dinner options.
And American consumers are responding, with fully one-third reducing their intake of animal-based meats, milks and other food products.
Let’s make this new year’s resolution about exploring the rich variety of delicious, convenient, healthy plant-based dinners, lunch meats, cheeses, milks and ice creams available in every supermarket. The internet offers tons of recipes and transition tips.
Sincerely,
Samuel Alexander
South Lake Tahoe, California
