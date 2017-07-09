 Kudos: Memorable July 4 BBQ thanks to Smart and Final | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe Senior Plaza would like to say thank you to Smart and Final for their kind donation to our residents for the Fourth of July barbecue. You made their party happen and we appreciate you for being very thoughtful.

Shelia Cooper, staff and residents

Tahoe Senior Plaza