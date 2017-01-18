New president foolish enough to launch first missile? | TahoeDailyTribune.com

New president foolish enough to launch first missile?
January 18, 2017
For over half a century the world has lived in fear of a nuclear conflagration, yet comforted to some extent by the belief that anyone would have to be a fool or insane to launch that first missile. By the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2017, I’m afraid that security blanket will have shrunk to the size of a postage stamp.
John O’Neill
Minden, Nevada
