New president foolish enough to launch first missile? | TahoeDailyTribune.com

New president foolish enough to launch first missile?

For over half a century the world has lived in fear of a nuclear conflagration, yet comforted to some extent by the belief that anyone would have to be a fool or insane to launch that first missile. By the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2017, I’m afraid that security blanket will have shrunk to the size of a postage stamp.

John O’Neill

Minden, Nevada