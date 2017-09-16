Nothing but good things to say about the team at Barton Hospital

I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to Barton Hospital and their amazing staff. My sister came to visit me from South Jersey and unexpectedly ended up having a medical emergency that resulted in three surgeries and spending 19 days in ICU at Barton, 3000 miles away from home.

From the moment she was seen in ER to the day she was released 21 days later, the staff at Barton were amazing. The nurses in ICU were caring, communicative, positive and skilled. The surgeon (Dr. Eyre) and doctors literally saved her life and continued their top level care until my sister's release date. My brother-in-law and I spent a lot of time at Barton and were consistently asked if we needed anything and were given consistent updates on the plan to care for my sister.

Our input was considered and valued. We were touched when someone working on the elevator asked if they could do anything for us seeing that we were emotionally drained. It was a true act of compassion.

All areas of staff treated us like family and continuously asked what they could do to help and if we needed anything. Our sincere thanks to Pastor Dan Wilvers, whom I casually mentioned to that my sister was in ICU and he came to Barton and offered spiritual support and guidance unsolicited and out of kindness.

I can only comment on my own experience, but the staff of Barton Hospital treated my sister and brother-in-law exceptionally well and the care and professionalism of the ICU/surgery team exceeded our expectations of a small hospital. A final thank you to our neighbors and community who offered sympathy and support throughout the journey to recovery.

Leslie Edmonds

South Lake Tahoe, California