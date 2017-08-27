Please, put welfare of country before party
August 27, 2017
The green slime that has been oozing from the Trump administration for over 200 days is creating an indelible stain on the Grand Old Party that now threatens to seep into the very fabric of our democracy.
This fetid soup of bigotry, hate, lies and vulgarity has brought the worst of the worst out of the shadows and given them the confidence to openly commit any outrage that suits them at the moment. We must excise this cancer from our society now or forever pay the price.
Again I ask, "are there no members of the those currently in power willing to put the welfare of their country, indeed, the whole world, above that of their party?"
John O'Neill
Minden, Nevada
