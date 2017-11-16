Letter: Seeking family members of former mill workers

Our company is currently working with the Tahoe National Forest on a research project about the old Lewis Mill (also known as the Lewis Brothers' Mill or Lewis and Peck Mill) located south of Loyalton along Smithneck Creek. The mill began operations in 1886 and ran into the early 1900s.

We would be interested in talking to anyone who had a family member who worked at the mill and are particularly interested in finding photos of the operation that we could reproduced for use in a technical report, a public document, and on a roadside sign. If you have photos or information about the mill, please contact me at SharonW@farwestern.comor 530-304-4110.

Thank you,

Sharon Waechter

Far Western Anthropological Research Group

Davis California