Tahoe Mom Talk: Spring activities for kids | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Spring is a tricky season to plan outdoor activities, whether you have kids or not. Some days may have gorgeous bluebird skies while others can be socked in with snow. It's those clear days that we all clamor for … the beautiful, warm weather makes us run outside and put our faces in the sun. Here are some of our favorite spring activities:

Hike to Cascade Falls: Assuming the snow has cleared, hiking out to Cascade Falls usually feels more like a nature hike. It's a fairly easy path and the end prize is the gorgeous waterfall leading into Cascade Lake. Pack a lunch and enjoy the rushing falls, but just be sure to keep your little ones close by as I can only imagine how rapid the water is rushing right now. The entrance to the hike is located right at the outlook for Emerald Bay, which makes for a gorgeous day.

Bike rides out to Nevada Beach: Thanks to the new bike path off Kahle Drive, it's easy to park and then bike ride out to the beach, which is also dog-friendly. Bring along a picnic and enjoy the lake and the beach at the end of a leisurely bike ride.

Float the river: One of the benefits of a snowy winter is that all the rivers are flowing. Depending on your kids' age, floating the river is a great way to take in nature and see some wildlife. Last year we saw a beaver and you can usually always find crawfish. A good place to start the float is at the bottom of Elks Club in the parking lot. Be sure to put on extra sunscreen as the float can take several hours. Oh! And plan ahead so that you can leave a car at the lake. The river flows out to the lake, right by the Tahoe Keys Marina.

Spring skiing: I think that the spring is one of the better times to get the kids out on the mountain. The days are warmer and are usually a little quieter. We recently put our 4-year-old son into the ski camp at Sierra-at-Tahoe and he loved it! Plus dad got to hit the slopes while Ethan was busy learning how to perfect his turns.

Hunt for wildflowers: Lupine, glacier lilies and Indian paintbrush are just some of the wildflowers you might see around this area. There are plenty of gorgeous hikes to access, Lake Winnemucca being one, that offer endless opportunities to take in their beauty. Kids will also enjoy seeing all sorts of wildlife this time of year too. If you're lucky, a blue jay or robin might make a nest near the house for the kids to track. We've been lucky to see both and always love watching the eggs hatch into baby birds.

Even though spring is a fickle time of year, it marks the beginning of the warm season and I love finally being able to open the windows and take in the fresh air!

Do you have a favorite spring activity?

Natasha Schue is a mom of two boys, wife and a full-time working, young professional. You can read more about her family adventures on her blog schuelove.com or follow her on Instagram @schuelove. You can send questions or comments to: schuelove@gmail.com.