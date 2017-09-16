Tahoe Mom Talk: Family friendly activities for the fall

I will admit, fall tends to be my most favorite time of the year here in Tahoe. The changing leaves, the chill in the air and the warm, cozy layers all create the perfect ambiance for an ideal autumn season.

It should also be noted that fall in Tahoe is no longer much of a shoulder season. There are plenty of events to keep you busy as well as outdoor activities to enjoy. Here is a list of some of my favorite family-friendly fall activities:

Sample the Sierra: Happening today (Saturday, Sept. 16) from noon to 5 p.m. at Bijou Park. This farm-to-fork festival is the perfect way to kick-off the fall season with an abundance of food and beverage vendors to delight your pallet.

I love the concept of regional farmers providing produce for our local restaurants to pair along with a regional winery or brewery. This event is kid-friendly and is all outside to allow for plenty of strolling and booth perusing between tastings. For more information, including who is paired up with who, visit SampletheSierra.com.

Fire Fest: This event is a kid's dream come true: fire trucks, helicopters, fire hoses, oh my! Bring the kids along to interact with our local public safety officers, get their face painted, witness a live fire and car crash demonstration and more. The event takes place in the back parking lot at Hard Rock Hotel on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's free and open to everyone.

Fish Fest: Formerly known as the Kokanee Salmon Festival, this special event takes place at Taylor Creek Visitor Center and provides a unique opportunity to see our fish swim upstream to spawn. The bright red colors of the salmon and spectacle alone of the fish fighting the rapids are worth the visit alone, but there are plenty of activities for the kiddos to partake in over the two-day event as well. Look for it Oct. 7 and 8 starting at 10 a.m.

Oktoberfest: Once you've scoped out the fish, take a stroll over to Oktoberfest, where the whole family can enjoy! Yes, there is plenty of beer and brats (the food, not the children), but there are also a ton of fun activities for the kids, like a pumpkin patch, live polka music, balloon animals and more. Be sure to mark your calendars for Oct. 7 and 8, which is the same weekend as the Fish Fest.

Apple Hill: One of our favorite fall traditions is taking the drive down to Apple Hill. I love seeing the changing colors along the way and always enjoy the warmer temps off the mountain. Our favorite stops are O'Halloran's Apple Ranch for pumpkins and apples, Boeger Winery, which is surprisingly kid-friendly with their tractor-filled sand pits, and Rainbow Orchards for fresh apple cider doughnuts! You can read more about our Apple Hill adventures on my blog!

Do you have a favorite fall activity in Tahoe? I'd love to hear!

Natasha Schue is a mom of two boys, wife and a full-time working, young professional. You can read more about her family adventures on her blog schuelove.com or follow her on Instagram @schuelove. You can send questions or comments to: schuelove@gmail.com.