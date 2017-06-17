Tahoe Mom Talk: Kid friendly restaurants (so you can actually enjoy your meal) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you have young kids then you get it … the idea of going out to eat sounds like a pretty large challenge. Better to order in on those special nights, right?

But for those of you who are brave enough to venture out, I've got good news! There is a plethora of kid-friendly restaurants in town and it makes the whole experience actually enjoyable. Take note:

Sprouts: Healthy food and a kid-area filled with toys? What's not to love? I'm very thankful to the owners for understanding that toys (particularly those that aren't their own) are so helpful when taking the kiddos out to eat.

And if you can't handle being inside, order your food to go and eat down at Lakeview Commons which is just steps from the restaurant. We love the Ugly Gooey Excellent Nachos for the whole fam! Or a yummy smoothie.

Blue Angel Café: Another restaurant that understands the importance of toys and an outdoor seating area, all while adjacent to the Ski Run Farmer's Market on Friday evening. Of course, the food totally rocks too. If you haven't tried the Curried Chicken Salad and Thai Chili Chicken Pizza — they are an absolute must!

Chimayó: Right next door to Blue Angel Café is Chimayó which serves as another excellent option for the Ski Run Farmer's Market. We love the big chalkboard and swinging outdoor chairs to keep the kids occupied and I especially love that the owners can be found entertaining their own child … a true family-friendly establishment. Their food is a fusion of BBQ and Mexican, and it's excellent! We love their street tacos and street corn on the cob!

Getaway Café: If breakfast is your meal of choice, then definitely check out Getaway Café in Meyers. They have sippy cups for the kiddos and make Mickey Mouse pancakes, which our boys love. This time of year is especially great, as you can sit outside and even bring your furry children too. My favorite meal is their huevos rancheros, but keep an eye out for their daily special.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX: What do you get when you combine pizza and a fun outdoor area, complete with cornhole and live music? A fantastic joint for the whole family! Throw in on-demand beer and wine on tap and this place is our jam! We love the honey and pear wood-fired pizza and rosé on tap!

What's your favorite family-friendly restaurant in Tahoe?

Natasha Schue is a mom of two boys, wife and a full-time working, young professional. You can read more about her family adventures on her blog schuelove.com or follow her on Instagram @schuelove. You can send questions or comments to: schuelove@gmail.com.