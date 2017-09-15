Kudos: Well done, American Legion Post 795

Kudos to Tribune reporter Claire Cudahy and the Tribune for your coverage of the American Legion Post 795 memorial tribute of 9/11.

I was glad I saw the ceremony preparations as I drove by and glad I make the stop.

Well done to American Legion Post 795, you did yourself proud! As in the Tribune coverage, singer Jill Sharlow and bagpipes by Maria DeLallo made the memorial all the more moving.

Especially meaningful was the unintentional half circle ring of local police and fire and first responders (our everyday heroes) who even at the ceremony had our backs covered around us in support.

As a Vermonter, on 9/11 I saw from the airport our Green Mountain Boys (the Vermont Air National Guard) take off that day for aerial support over New York City, facing the frightening task if any civilian aircraft had to be taken down.

Minor historical correction: It was mentioned at the memorial tribute that the 9/11 attack was the first on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor, but threading the historical needle, the attack on the Aleutian Islands came in between both and was considered by some an attack on the North American Continent on U.S. soil, even if Alaska was not yet a state.

( I mention this because my father in WWII served on those bleak frigid islands.) But I also made the slip in his eulogy to mention that the Aleutian Islands were only several hundred miles from Japan — so we all need some graces for a minor historical mis-speak!)

But again, another great reason to love the Tahoe community. By having this tribute by Post 795 you all carry on keeping the memories alive of the innocents who died and the brave fire and police who sacrificed everything that day so others could live.

Robert B. Devost

Jericho, Vermont