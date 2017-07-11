Passenger counts soar at Reno-Tahoe International Airport | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The number of passengers, seats and flights are all up at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) where passenger counts are soaring, according to information recently released by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

In April 2107, compared to April 2016, passenger numbers increased 10.4 percent; the number of seats offered in and out of the community rose 9.9 percent and the number of flights the airport offers is up 9.8 percent during the month of April.

Year to date passenger numbers are equally high with an increase of 10 percent in passenger traffic.

Those who have flown through the airport recently, have probably seen and felt this increase, with a busier passenger terminal and full aircraft. For the past 23 consecutive months, the amount of passengers traveling at Reno-Tahoe International has increased each month. In 2016, the airport served 3.65 million total passengers and the airport is on track to reach 4 million in 2017.

Cargo traffic is up year to date as well, with an increase of 4.4 percent when compared to the same time period last year.

With a strong economy and diversified business which includes warehouse and distribution centers, cargo is on the rise.

RNO now has 68 peak-day non-stop departures to 22 destinations on eight commercial airlines.