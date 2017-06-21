Paul Simon starts 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series is finally here. Featuring appearances from artists such as Train, Third Eye Blind, Rebelution, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and many more, the nearly three-month-long series kicks off Sunday, June 25, with a performance from legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon.

"During his distinguished career Paul Simon has been the recipient of many honors and awards including 12 Grammy Awards, three of which ('Bridge Over Troubled Water,' 'Still Crazy After All These Years' and 'Graceland') were albums of the year," states the artist's online biography.

Known for being one-half of the Simon & Garfunkel duo as well as for his solo career, Simon rose to prominence in the 1960s for his work on a number of tracks, which included the hit "Mrs. Robinson."

The song, which was written for the 1967 film "The Graduate," made the top 10 in the American Film Institute's 100 Years 100 Songs list.

"He was a recipient of The Kennedy Center Honors in 2002 and was named as one of Time Magazine's '100 People Who Shape Our World' in 2006. In 2007, Mr. Simon was awarded the first annual Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song," continues the bio.

Tickets for Simon's South Shore gig, which begins at 8 p.m., start at $59.50, plus tax and fees.

Additional information is available at http://www.ticketmaster.com, where purchases are conducted.

The concert is held at Harveys Outdoor Arena, located off U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action