Cal Fire: 2017 peak fire season officially over in El Dorado County

With much of the region transitioning to winter-like conditions and reduced threats from wildfires, Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit has officially moved out of peak fire season.

The declaration — pertinent in El Dorado, Alpine, Amador and Sacramento counties — took effect Monday, Nov. 20

"With the return of the wet season here in the foothills the fire danger is substantially lower. However, the public needs to remain vigilant and focus on being fire safe at home. Start by making sure your chimney is clean and has been serviced," Scott Lindgren, Amador-El Dorado unit chief, said in a press release.

Cal Fire will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and still has the ability to increase staffing if weather conditions change or if there is a need to support wildfires or other emergencies in other areas of the state.

While many parts of the state are making a similar transition, other areas are still seeing unusual conditions. That includes Southern California, which saw record breaking temperatures on Thanksgiving.

In downtown Los Angeles, the high was 91 degrees, the warmest for a Thanksgiving Day since the National Weather Service began keeping records in 1877. The previous record Thanksgiving Day high was 90, set on Nov. 26, 1903.

Elsewhere, it reached 93 degrees by mid-afternoon in the Orange County city of Fullerton. It was also 93 at Van Nuys Airport in the San Fernando Valley.

Temperatures ranged from the low to mid-80s in the normally cooler coastal areas to the mid-90s in valleys.

Across the state, the 2017 fire season proved to be extremely active — even more so than 2016, according to Cal Fire.

Statewide, Cal Fire and firefighters from many local agencies responded to more than 6,000 wildfires within the State Responsibility Area — amounting to nearly 505,000 acres burned.

In the Amador-El Dorado Unit, Cal Fire responded to 232 wildfires that charred 2,268 acres.

During the cooler winter months, Cal Fire will focus its efforts on fire prevention and fuels treatment activities, the agency said in its press release. These will be done through public education, prescribed burns and various types of fuel reduction activities aimed at reducing the impacts of wildfires and improving overall forest health.

Residents are urged to continue taking precautions outdoors in order to prevent sparking a wildfire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.