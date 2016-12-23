Person struck by vehicle on US 50 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A woman sustained major injuries earlier today when she was struck by a van while on the side of U.S. 50.

A California Highway Patrol officer was speaking with a different woman around 2:45 p.m. Friday when the incident occurred, according to a post on the CHP South Lake Tahoe Facebook page.

Although details are fuzzy, the woman talking on the phone was traveling with five other people when they pulled onto the shoulder of U.S. 50 because the chains had fallen off their Suburban. The Facebook post did not state where on U.S. 50 the group pulled over.

Two of the occupants exited the SUV and were standing outside when one of them was struck by a Dodge Caravan, causing major injuries. A BMW slid into the scene as well, striking another female on the shoulder.

A white pickup was also involved but those details are unknown. The collision is currently under investigation.

The Tribune will update this story as details become available.