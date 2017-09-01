Petty Theft and Parsonsfield rock Crystal Bay Casino

North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino celebrates Labor Day weekend with two performances: Tom Petty cover band Petty Theft takes the stage on Saturday, Sept. 2, followed by folk-rock group Parsonsfield on Sunday, Sept. 3.

"Petty Theft delivers Tom Petty's songs true to the originals and in the spirit of his legendary band's live shows, performing everything from his revered classics to his most current hits," states the band's online biography.

The six-member, Bay Area-based group formed in 2003 and has made the rounds from clubs to private parties and festival stages.

"Petty Theft is not an average cover band. They are the ultimate tribute to one of America's most endearing rock 'n' roll legends… Tom Petty. It's not about costumes and get-ups; it's all about the music," continues the bio.

The cover band takes the stage in the Crown Room at 9 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $15 and go up to $18 on the day of the show. Prices do not include ticket fees.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, Parsonsfield performs a free gig in the Red Room at 10 p.m. The Massachusetts band released its latest album, "Blooming Through the Black," approximately one year ago. The record ranges from acoustic folk to electric sound, and it doesn't stop there.

"Catch Parsonsfield onstage any night and the band's joy is palpable. They trade instruments, share microphones, and shoot each other big grins.

"They sing in tight multi-part harmonies, their voices blending like they've been doing this together all their lives," states the band's online biography.

Learn more about the performances at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action