Placer County CEO Boesch to leave post at end of 2017

The Placer County Board of Supervisors started the search process for a new CEO on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a few days after David Boesch announced he would vacate his post at the end of 2017.

“I am full of pride at what we have accomplished these last few years and I plan to continue serving Placer County, just in a different capacity,” said Boesch in a statement.

“I intend to remain fully engaged for the remainder of my tenure with Placer County and will do whatever I can to maintain the positive momentum we have created together.”

The board of supervisors started the search process during closed session on Tuesday.

“When David leaves us, he will have had five and a half years of doing great things in Placer County,” said District 5 Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery, who also serves as board chairwoman.

“When we finally climbed out of the economic downturn, David was instrumental in bringing on some really great additions to county staff. He will leave us in a very strong strategic position moving forward. I thank him for his service to the residents and taxpayers of Placer County and wish him the very best in all his endeavors going forward.”

Recommended Stories For You

Boesch, who has served as CEO since June 2012, informed staffers of his decision on Friday, Sept. 1.