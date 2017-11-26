Prescribed fire operations to continue in Lake Tahoe Basin

Prescribed fire operations are expected to resume in the Tahoe Basin starting Monday, Nov. 27, after taking a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Weather permitting, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, California State Parks and the California Tahoe Conservancy will conduct prescribed fire operations above Incline Village, D.L. Bliss and Burton Creek state parks and near the airport in South Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) announced Friday.

Send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us to receive prescribed fire notifications and visit http://www.tahoefft.org for more detials.

Prescribed fire operations are conducted to reduce overgrown vegetation, which decreases the severity of wildland fires and protects communities, reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreaks in our forests, recycles nutrients that increases soil productivity and improves wildlife habitat, according to TFFT.

Fall and winter bring cooler temperatures and precipitation, which favor prescribed burning. Each fire operation follows a specialized prescribed fire burn plan, which considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke, TFFT states.

Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size and environmental conditions, according to TFFT. Smoke sensitive individuals are encouraged to reduce their exposure by staying indoors if they are in a smoke affected area.

Before prescribed fire operations are conducted, agencies post road signs around areas affected by prescribed fire, send email notifications and update the local fire information line at 530-543-2816. Some operations may be conducted on short notice.

Visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/RxFireOps for more information about prescribed fire and smoke management tips.