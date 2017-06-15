Progressive bluegrass group Front Country performs at Crystal Bay | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Pop meets bluegrass, rock and acoustic music in Front Country's North Shore gig on Friday, June 16.

"Cutting their teeth on progressive bluegrass jams in San Francisco's Mission District and rehearsing in the East Bay, they learned to play roots music their own way, with the tools they had on hand," states the band's online biography.

"A mandolinist with a degree in composition and classical guitar. A guitarist trained in rock and world music. A bassist equally versed in jazz and bluegrass. A violinist with technique that could seamlessly hop between honky tonk and electropop. A female lead singer with grit and soul that was also a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter."

The five-member group officially formed in 2012 with performances at RockyGrass Festival and later Telluride Bluegrass Festival, where they won first place. The contests are known for launching Dixie Chicks, Greensky Bluegrass and Steep Canyon Rangers into success.

Front Country's first full-length album, "Sake of the Sound," debuted in 2014. The title track is noted for its one-of-a-kind nature.

"A pop song with a rock arrangement, played entirely on acoustic instruments. It was almost as if bluegrass instruments had been unearthed 200 years from now in a time capsule, and were re-purposed to make post apocalyptic modern pop music," continues the bio.

This is one act you won't want to miss.

Front Country takes the stage at Crystal Bay Casino at 10 p.m. The gig, free to attend, is open to those over the age of 21.

The venue is located at 14 NV 28. Learn more online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action