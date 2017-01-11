Publisher Perspective: What does progress in Tahoe look like in 2017? | TahoeDailyTribune.com

As we were planning this special edition of the Tribune, we did so under a blue sky and with great weather on the horizon. We wanted to dedicate nearly all of the content in this issue to a look forward at 2017.

Well, the throw-down of the weather gauntlet by Mother Nature has changed our direction a bit.

You will still find the vision we had when we originally created the direction for today’s content, but we wanted to make sure we provided the necessary updates on our weather. And we hope that this information finds you and your family safe.

All that being said, welcome to what we hope will be an annual look at the progress of the South Shore — our Progress Edition.

So much happened in 2016 — things that we can build on for 2017. The purpose of this edition is to revisit some of those things and see how they impact us for the year ahead. Many of these items are exciting, while many are still unknown.

Regardless of the situation, there is much to talk about. What impact will development have on future business? What progress will be made toward truly affordable housing? Will things like food, culture and art become more defined as part of the South Lake personality? How will that personality change, if at all, over the coming year?

I think it’s safe to say that we don’t have the answers to these questions. I think it’s also safe to say that there will be many questions that have yet to be asked. However, those questions, along with the building blocks that were constructed in 2016, give us an outlook and direction that will shape another year of progress.

Let’s hope that progress manifests itself into something that everyone can get excited about. I’m optimistic. How about you?

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.