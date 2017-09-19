Q&A with new online engagement editor at Tahoe Daily Tribune

Emily Kaiser officially joined the Tahoe Daily Tribune in late August.

Kaiser, a graduate of the University of Missouri, serves as the digital engagement editor — a new position — for the Tribune and the Tribune's sister publications, the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza.

While a few responsibilities fall within her purview, Kaiser's primary goal is to increase and improve engagement with readers online.

Before arriving in Tahoe, she worked as a social platform storyteller for Newsy, a video news organization. While there she was part of the team sent out to the 2016 Democratic National Convention to cover events. Prior to Newsy, Kaiser worked as a web media developer with the state of Missouri's Office of Administration.

Along with a bachelor's degree in journalism, she has bachelor's degrees in Spanish and international studies.

Tribune staff posed a series of questions to help the community learn a little bit more about her.

Where did you live before here?

I'm from Missouri. I was born and raised in Springfield and lived in Columbia for eight years before moving to Tahoe.

Why did you become a journalist?

I took my first broadcast journalism class in high school, and it's cliché to say, but the rest is history. I like that journalism makes me think on my toes and research a lot of different topics. I get to meet new people all of the time, and no two days are ever the same. I think being a journalist has made me more perceptive, adaptable and outgoing.

What do you do for fun?

I could have a lot of fun with this one, but I'll stick to the truth. I really enjoy being outdoors — hiking, biking and picnics. I like literature a lot too and am always happy to get book suggestions.

Is there anything about living in Tahoe that excites you?

I'm excited for all of the outdoor recreation. I'm determined to find Tessie, too.

Editor's note: Tessie works out of the Tribune's bureau at the bottom of Lake Tahoe because, as Tessie puts it, "I can't deal with all the crazies who walk into [the Tribune office] on a daily basis."

If you could have lunch with anyone, living or dead, who would you choose?

I kind of despise this question because there are a lot of people who fascinate me. For now, my answer would be Dorothea Lange. I admire her photography, and I think she would have a lot of moving stories about the people she photographed during a difficult time in this country.

What's the coolest place you've ever traveled to?

The Solentiname Islands in Nicaragua. I can't even begin to describe how beautiful the islands are, but I will say that I've never seen the stars and constellations more clearly than on that trip.

What's the worst movie you've ever seen/why?

Anything with Nicholas Cage. I watched "National Treasure" with a group of friends and couldn't suppress my laughter.

Best concert you've been to?

It's tough toss up between Beach House and Alt-J.

Favorite season (spring/summer/fall/winter) and why?

I like spring the most. It's a welcomed reminder that I won't have numb toes forever.

Emily Kaiser can be reached at ekaiser@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8003.