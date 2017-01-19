Railroad Earth rocks Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Bluegrass is becoming a staple of the Lake Tahoe entertainment scene. On Thursday, Jan. 26, six-member group Railroad Earth headlines Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with their repertoire full of country and rock hits.

“The members of Railroad Earth aren’t losing sleep about what ‘kind’ of music they play — they just play it. When they started out in 2001, they were a bunch of guys interested in playing acoustic instruments together,” states the band’s online biography.

When the members of Railroad Earth first met, they were all involved in different projects. They began getting together to play music, and a few months later began crafting original songs.

“Shortly thereafter, they took five songs from their budding repertoire into a studio and knocked out a demo in just two days. Their soon-to-be manager sent that demo to a few festivals, and — to the band’s surprise — they were booked at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival before they’d even played their first gig,” continues the bio.

“Ultimately, Railroad Earth’s music is driven by the remarkable songs of front-man, Todd Sheaffer, and is delivered with seamless arrangements and superb musicianship courtesy of all six band members.”

The group last released a full-length album in fall of 2015, which is a compilation of live performances in Morrison, Colorado.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend Railroad Earth’s South Shore gig.

Tickets are available for $25.68, plus tax and fees, online at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about the band at http://www.railroadearth.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action