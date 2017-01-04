Rain and snow causing floods on South Lake Tahoe roadways | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The combination of heavy snowfall and rain is flooding some roadways in South Lake Tahoe.

According to a press release from the city, snow removal crews have been working “around the clock” to clear roads, but the snow-rain mixture Wednesday posed problems on some roads.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service in Reno had issued a flood advisory that was to take effect Saturday night.

The intense rain expected early Sunday morning could lead to excessive runoff that would pose drainage problems when combined with the snow already on the ground, NWS warned.

In addition to asking motorists to cede the right of way to snow removal vehicles, the city put forward the following set of suggestions:

Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can.

Do not drive through water that is too deep.

Do not try and cross the snow berm in the center lane. Wait until emergency vehicles have cleared the center lane for crossing.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. If you have anti-lock brakes (ABS) and need to slow down quickly, press hard on the pedal-it’s normal for the pedal to vibrate a bit when the ABS is activated.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed down hill as slowly as possible.

Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).

If you become snow-bound, stay with your vehicle. It provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to locate you. Don’t try to walk in a severe storm. It’s easy to lose sight of your vehicle in blowing snow and become lost.

Don’t over exert yourself if you try to push or dig your vehicle out of the snow.

Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible. It only uses a small amount of electricity and will make it easier for rescuers to find you.

Use whatever is available to insulate your body from the cold. This could include floor mats, newspapers or paper maps.

If possible run the engine and heater just long enough to remove the chill and to conserve gasoline.

The city of South Lake Tahoe’s snow removal phone line is 530-542-6030.

For county residents, the snow removal phone number is 530-573-3180.