Rebelution headlines Harveys Outdoor Arena in a night of reggae at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Reggae frontrunner Rebelution is next in line to play Harveys Outdoor Arena as part of the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

The group, which formed in Isla Vista in 2004, is known for its breakout album "Courage to Grow." The 2007 record notched iTunes' Editors' Choice for Best Reggae Album that year and features the hits "Feeling Alright" and "Ordinary Girl." Ten years later, Rebelution is still going strong.

"The release of the California reggae band's fifth album, 'Falling Into Place,' finds them more energized than ever.

"Touring relentlessly since 2014's 'Count Me In' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae chart, the band's members have expanded their songwriting horizons and recorded 11 tight new tracks that fuse an ever-youthful attitude of celebration with the mature perspective of men of the world," states Rebelution's online biography.

The four-piece band debuted "Falling Into Place" in June of 2016. The album includes songs "Inhale Exhale" and "Lay My Claim."

"It's about working hard and then reaping the benefits," said vocalist and guitarist Eric Rachmany. "About being present with the music instead of just thinking about the outcome and the limelight. We're not making music to hit a certain demographic. We're just making music that we enjoy!"

Rebelution takes the Harveys Outdoor Arena stage on Friday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. Nahko and Medicine For The People, Collie Buddz, HIRIE and DJ Mackle also make appearances at the venue that evening.

Tickets are available via http://www.ticketmaster.com for $37.50, plus tax and fees.

— Lake Tahoe Action