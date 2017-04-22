California unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in March | TahoeDailyTribune.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in March.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday the rate was down from 5 percent in February and 5.6 percent in March 2016.

The department says the state's employers added 19,300 nonfarm payroll jobs last month.

4 Bay Area hospitals fined for patients' injuries, death

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — California officials say four Bay Area hospitals were among the facilities fined for staff that caused or almost caused serious injury or death to patients.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2pLQ5jK ) hospitals in Redwood City, San Francisco and Napa are among the 14 facilities that were fined on Thursday by the California Department of Public Health.

The California Pacific Medical Center-St. Luke's Campus Hospital was fined $42,452. Two Kaiser San Francisco hospitals received a $47,025 fine and a 100,000 fine. Queen of Valley Hospital in Napa received three fines totaling $225,000. Sequoia Hospital in Redwood was fined $47,452.

The hospitals were cited for incidents that resulted in four patients' deaths, brain damage, accidental ovary removal and chest pain. Investigators say the incidents occurred from 2012 to 2016.

Game developer sues Milwaukee over park-permit requirement

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A California gaming company is suing Milwaukee County over its requirement that developers get a permit to use its parks for augmented-reality games like "Pokemon Go."

Irvine-based Candy Lab, Inc. says in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that Milwaukee's ordinance violates free speech and should be declared unconstitutional. The company is developing an augmented-reality game called "Texas Rope 'Em," a variation of Texas Hold 'Em, currently being tested in Milwaukee, Austin, London and other select cities.

Milwaukee County passed its ordinance in February in response to the large crowds "Pokemon Go" attracted to one of its parks. Officials say the sudden influx of people left the park trash-ridden and the county paying to clean up.

A spokeswoman for Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele says he can't comment on pending litigation.