Reno-Tahoe airport sees increase in passengers | TahoeDailyTribune.com

RENO (AP) – The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is keeping busy this year, with 50,000 more passengers passing through its gates than in 2015.

KTVN-TV reports that nearly 3.6 million passengers traveled through the Reno-Tahoe airport in 2016. Airport officials say an increased number of destinations helped boost passenger numbers.

Currently 125 flights fly out of Reno daily with about 16,000 passengers on board. During the recession, the airport cut 35 percent of its flights but since the economy has been recovering, flights to Atlanta, New York and Guadalajara, Mexico, have been added.

There are currently eight airlines offering flights to 23 destinations from Reno.

Reno-Tahoe Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin says the airport has added about 1,200 seats to the market in the past year.