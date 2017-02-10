Revamped Hotel Becket opens with hip new Alabama BBQ joint | TahoeDailyTribune.com

With the new year came a new look — and a trendy new restaurant — for two South Lake Tahoe hotels.

Under the vision of boutique hotel chain Joie de Vivre, the Park Tahoe Inn and 968 Park Tahoe were combined into one lodging — Hotel Becket.

“The becket is a nautical term for a knot,” explained Warren Martineau, marketing manager for the new hotel.

And it’s a fitting term to describe the union of these two hotels. While the former Park 968 property has mostly maintained it’s rustic eco-chic décor (and its cozy wine bar), the former Park Tahoe Inn underwent over eight months of renovations to bring in a more modern, eclectic look to its rooms and lobby area.

“We essentially have two wings to the hotel,” explained Martineau.

The contemporary rooms feature modern artwork, pops of color with hot pink and mustard yellow pillows, custom fabric headboards and recycled barn wood doors. By contrast, the rustic accommodations contain handmade furnishings made from reclaimed wood from an old Nevada mine, recycled glass and natural patinas.

Other unique touches include the hotel’s resident Bernese mountain dog, Remington, who can be found lounging in the lobby. Remington is available for walks as part of the Becket’s “Borrow a Bernese” program.

TEN CROWS

Along with the room renovations, Hotel Becket also ushered in a new dining scene that management hopes will draw in visitors and locals alike.

Hotel Becket’s restaurant, Ten Crows, which opened its doors this month, is based around Alabama fire-pit cooking.

Executive chef and Alabama native Trent Bissell has crafted a menu of dishes that you are not likely to see replicated on the South Shore — think smoked pimento cheese; fried grits, pig skins and pickles; and black eyed pea hummus.

To top off the fried catfish, chopped pork, smoked chicken or housemade sausage — just to name a few of the meats on the menu — guests have their choice of four BBQ sauces.

“Our signature item is our white BBQ sauce, which started in North Alabama, about 10 miles from where I grew up,” said Bissell. “It’s a mayo-based BBQ sauce with a lot of lemon juice, a lot of black pepper, cider vinegar, sugar, cayenne pepper.”

Ten Crows’ menu features playful options like the Heavenly Happy Meal, which is sure to satisfy your inner child. Diners get their choice of sandwich along with a Pabst Blue Ribbon, a shot of Jameson and a toy.

Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, take a pick from one of the 40 bourbons and whiskeys on the menu.

“I’m also working with people in Alabama and Tennessee to see if we can get some moonshine,” said Richard Jardin, general manager of Ten Crows.

Unique whiskey cocktails will hit the menu soon — including “secret” concoctions that diners can learn about only through social media.

Ten Crows is also open for brunch and serving up breakfast favorites with a Southern twist.

“We are working to get a choose-your-own Bloody Mary bar going. You can garnish it with things like a chicken wing or pickled okra,” explained Jardin. “It should be a lot of fun.”

Hotel Becket and Ten Crows are located at 968 Park Ave. in South Lake Tahoe.