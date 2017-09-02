Road construction paused for Labor Day weekend

With increased vehicle traffic all but guaranteed in the Tahoe Basin, officials are suspending roadwork during the holiday weekend.

Construction on U.S. 50 from the "Y" to Trout Creek, a multi-year project intended to widen the highway and improve drainage with the goal of improving lake clarity, was suspended Friday and will not resume until Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 12:01 a.m.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) warns that while construction is being halted, work zones will still be set up. Drivers are asked to be especially alert in the work zones.

On the opposite end of the lake, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is suspending work on State Route 28 near Incline Village during the holiday weekend. Work on SR 28 will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.

That project — projected to cost $36 million — involves the creation of a shared use path along the route along with water quality and road safety improvements, according to NDOT. In addition, parking areas will be constructed to replace the roadside parking that has proven to be an ongoing safety hazard.

One traffic-related item that will not be on pause during the holiday weekend is the pedestrian beacon — which has been a beacon of controversy for some — by Camp Richardson on Highway 89.

Despite perceptions, Caltrans said the beacon is not a major contributing factor to what has been notable traffic congestion in this area of Highway 89. Caltrans reached this conclusion after conducting a two-day study on July 21 and 22.

"Rather, beach parking is limited in this area and spots fill up quickly. Once they're full, motorists are driving at slow speeds looking for shoulder parking along the highway, impeding the free flow of traffic," Caltrans stated in news release.

"Caltrans does recognize that motorists may be confused when experiencing the beacon for the first time. This is a relatively new pedestrian safety feature on California highways and the first of its kind installed in Lake Tahoe."