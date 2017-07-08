Road work to start in Tahoma area of Tahoe’s West Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Motorists can expect temporary road closures on side streets in the Tahoma and Rubicon area starting Tuesday, July 11.

El Dorado County Department of Transportation announced its plans for the micro surfacing project in a press release Friday. The project is expected to take 11-15 days, weather permitting.

Notices of the planned work have been posted on main streets leading into the affected subdivisions and public places throughout the area to alert residents of the road work.

Roads will be closed between two and three hours while the micro-seal dries. Traffic control will be operating in the impacted areas.

For questions about this project, contact the County of El Dorado Department of Transportation in South Lake Tahoe at 530-573-7930.

Unrelated to the county work, the California Department of Transportation is expected to resume work on California Route 89 around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

CalTrans is in the final few weeks on another water-quality improvement project on 89 from Tahoma to Tahoe City. The $70.1 million project started with preliminary work in 2012 and is scheduled to wrap up by the first week of August. New drainage systems, curbs and gutters have been constructed, the highway has been widened and resurfaced.

The final half-mile of the nearly 9-mile project is being built in the Sunnyside area.