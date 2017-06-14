Rock Tahoe half marathon takes off at Stateline for third year | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Kingsbury Grade is highly recommended as the preferred route for traffic between Carson City and South Lake Tahoe during these hours. Additionally, access into or out of the peripheral streets and driveways may be prolonged at times.

The lakeside lane of westbound U.S. 50 will be closed from the top of Spooner Summit to the bike trail at Round Hill Pines from 6-11 a.m. Additionally, vehicle traffic at Logan Creek will be intermittently stopped, allowing one-way traffic through the slide area. Expect significant delays in this area from 7:30–9 a.m.

The Rock Tahoe Half Marathon will be coming back to Stateline for the third consecutive year, Saturday, June 17.

Created by Jessica Schnoll and Jason Collin, of Epic Tahoe Adventures, the race stretches 13.1 miles through southeastern areas of Lake Tahoe, including Glenbrook, Logan Shoals, Cave Rock, Nevada Beach and other sites.

"We really wanted to bring a world class event to Tahoe and showcase it as an athletic destination," said Schnoll, co-founder and queen of everything at Epic Tahoe Adventures. "We have such a great community and we wanted to highlight that and bring more people in during the shoulder season."

By attracting 2,000 racers from all over the world and selling out in record time, Rock Tahoe has shown to be successful in fulfilling its mission of bringing tourism and a world-class race to the community. The race will begin at Spooner Summit and conclude on U.S. 50 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

"We pride ourselves in being one of the most beautiful courses in the world," said Schnoll. "What better place to run than gorgeous Lake Tahoe."

Schnoll said the course offers some amazing views of the lake and in areas that people may not traditionally visit when in town.

"The course is on the lakeside lane of Highway 50, on the East Shore," said Schnoll. "That highlights an area people don't spend a lot of time at when coming to Tahoe, but it's one of the most gorgeous places on the lake."

Schnoll went on to explain that the marathon usually brings thousands of people out to enjoy the festivities and she's hoping to see community support grow even more.

"We want the local community to come out to see what we're all about and enjoy our pre-race expo on Friday," she said. "They can come to the finish line on Saturday and cheer the racers on. Even though we're sold out for runners, it really is an exciting time to see everyone crossing the finish line."

According to Scholl, most of the fun actually starts after the run has concluded. She said the post-race finish line festival will have dozens of vendors and activities that are open to the public. As Epic Tahoe Adventures put it, the half marathon is a great way to "run, rock and recover."

If you're looking to recover, Lake Tahoe Yoga and Bodhi Tree Massage School will be offering their services to festivalgoers. If food and drink is more like your idea of a good time, Sierra Nevada Brewery, Fire on the Mountain Pizza, Salsa Girl Salsa, Tahoe Pan Ice Cream and several other vendors will have what you're looking for.

Whether it be vendors or government agencies, Epic Tahoe Adventures say that the event isn't just a one-man show.

"We have great relationships with all of the county officials, NHP, Tahoe-Douglas Fire and all of our partners so that everything runs as smoothly as possible," said Schnoll. "We couldn't do this without their support and the community has been fantastic to make this happen for the third year in a row."

Collin and Schnoll both said that the support from volunteers is also one of the key factors for them being able to bring this race to Tahoe each year.

The pre-race expo will be held at 2 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Revolution Ballroom. On the day of the race, two start times will be held. For walkers and joggers, the race will begin at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for runners. There will also be seven aid stations for the runners that also serve as rallying points for spectators. Last year's race featured runners from 35 states and five countries.

2016's top finishers were Wade Meddles, with a time of 1:14:48, and Kelly booth, with a time of 1:27:28.