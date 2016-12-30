Ronda Rousey returns, Lake Tahoe casinos host UFC 207 viewing parties | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey looks to reclaim the title in what is expected to be one of the most-watched fights of the year. On Friday, Dec. 30, Rousey returns to the octagon against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

The fight is Rousey’s first appearance since her knockout loss to Holly Holm in November of last year. Don’t want to miss the action? Two Stateline casinos will host viewing parties for those wishing to see Rousey’s return.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will open its doors for UFC 207. MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa will begin the party at 5 p.m.

“View the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Ronda Rousey inside of Vinyl alongside other MMA fans!” states Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s website.

Pre-sale tickets for Hard Rock’s event begin at $20 and are available on the venue’s website. Tickets will be available for $30 at the door. MontBleu Resort offers $40 tickets at the door.

Bottle service is available at both casinos.

Viewing parties take place inside Vinyl at the Hard Rock, and at MontBleu’s Blu Night Club.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50, and MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa is found on the opposite side of the highway, at 55 U.S. 50.

Additional information is available at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com and http://www.montbleuresort.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action