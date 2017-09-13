Roundup: Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer finishes gauntlet with 1st loss of season

Playing their fourth game in six days, the Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer team suffered its first setback of the season Friday with a 5-4 non-conference loss to Cosumnes River College in Sacramento.

Kenya Maltase recorded her first collegiate hat trick for the Coyotes (2-1-2), who led 1-0 in the opening minutes off a long-range blast from Maltase.

The Hawks scored the next three goals before Maltase and freshman Zareli Villa scored to make it 3-3 heading into halftime.

Cosumnes and Lake Tahoe traded goals again in the second half before the Hawks' finish in the 75th minute capped the scoring.

"Cosumnes is one of the top teams in NorCal and a perennial playoff team," said third-year coach Jeremy Evans. "We simply couldn't match their energy after such a difficult week. Between injures and other reasons, we only had four substitutes for the games, including two players who hadn't played all season.

I couldn't be more pleased with what we accomplished last week. I think we positioned ourselves nicely for the rest of the season, especially because we will be 100 percent healthy for our next game."

Lake Tahoe, which last week defeated nationally-ranked Santa Rosa and tied the defending national champs and current top-ranked team Cerritos, hosts No. 17 Las Positas at 6 p.m. Friday at home.

Viking girls improve, but are beaten by Douglas

The South Tahoe girls' soccer team showed marked improvement Monday but still came away with a loss.

The Vikings were defeated 2-1 by their host Douglas, a 4A school.

In their first game of the season, the Vikings were drubbed 6-0 by Douglas (7-0-1) in the South Tahoe Tournament.

They kept it closer Monday.

"The girls played much better in the second meeting," said Vikings head coach Mark Salmon. "Our team is a bit behind on size and physicality so we had to adjust and simply play faster and smarter. By doing so, our possession increased from our first meeting, which, combined with improved transition play and better organization allowed us to compete and get a decent result."

Freshman Kelsey Hogan scored the Vikings goal after receiving a well-timed pass from Lillie McGuire. Hogan beat the last Douglas defender in space and placed a shot over the keeper's head and into the back corner of the net.

South Tahoe (2-3, 1-0 3A Northern League) next will visit Sparks (1-6-1) at 5 p.m. Friday and will host Lowry at noon Saturday.

Vikings lean on doubles teams to beat Incline

The South Tahoe girls' tennis team defeated Incline 11-7 Thursday, Sept. 7, on its home courts.

The Vikings have won three straight to start the season and doubles carried the heavy load against the Highlanders, scoring eight of the teams' 11 points.

The Vikings top doubles team of seniors Abby Burns and Gabbi Fisher and the No. 2 squad of juniors Alma Ramirez-Tapia and Alyx Carlson both swept their matches.

Burns and Fisher surrendered just five games in three sets and Ramirez-Tapia and Carlson gave up just four games.

The No. 3 team of freshman Lauren Schwartz and senior Theresa Sandborn won two of three matches.

The Vikings top player Lyndsey Allen earned a point as did No. 2 Allyson Cromwell and No. 3 Kayla Mason.

The Vikings visited Truckee Tuesday, Sept. 12, and will host Churchill at 3 p.m. Thursday.