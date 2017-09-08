Roundup: South Tahoe volleyball tops Dayton in league opener

McKenna Brewer had 10 blocks and nine kills and Sofia Hedqvist had 11 kills Wednesday night to lead the South Tahoe Vikings volleyball team over the Dayton Dust Devils 3-1 (25-20, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21) on the road.

Vikings head coach Kelly Racca said her team let off the gas a little in the third set but was able to recover to win their eighth straight contest.

Brewer, a senior, dominated play at the net. She made eight solo blocks and assisted on two others.

Also for South Tahoe (12-2, 1-0 3A Northern), junior Hailey Naccarato had six kills, served up four aces, made a team-high 20 digs and also handled 23 serves with just two errors; junior Layne Hembree had six kills and three solo blocks; sophomore Tyler Pevenage had 29 assists and made just three errors in 102 attempts and also made 13 digs and senior Novel Moses served for three aces.

As a team, the Vikings served for 11 aces but also made 11 service errors.

South Tahoe next will play at 6 p.m. Friday against Sparks in Nevada.

Recommended Stories For You

Viking girls soccer edges past Incline

South Tahoe freshman Giovana DeLoia scored 30 seconds into the second half Wednesday to help the Viking girls' soccer team drop Incline 1-0 at home.

The speedy DeLoia gathered a pass from fellow freshman Kelsey Hogan and put it into the back of the net for her first varsity goal.

"We wanted to find Gio with her speed and Kelsey played a good early ball in behind, Jo settled it and finished it with a very composed finish and that's all it took," said Vikings head coach Mark Salmon.

The Vikings ruled the first half and had several chances but couldn't break the seal on Incline's goal.

"I'm super pleased with the brand of soccer we played," Salmon said. "We moved the ball very well. We switched the field constantly. We played with good angles through the middle, we played like we're supposed to and connected the dots. We didn't get on the end of a lot of opportunities in the first half, we should've put this game away early. But finishing is a lot easier than the buildup to get the chances, so I'm super pleased with their performance."

Freshman goalie Phoebe Barkann recorded the clean sheet.

The Vikings have three freshmen and all contributed to the victory.

South Tahoe (2-2-0, 1-0 3A Northern League) next will play at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Douglas.

"It was critical to get a win at home to start the league," Salmon said. "Winning 8-0 is the same as winning 1-0, they're both wins. They pushed us at the very end and that's why it's important to put away the game early when we had the chance. But it was nice to get a shutout at home."