Sage Francis performs at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Indie hip hop artist Sage Francis takes the Whiskey Dick’s Saloon stage on Tuesday, Dec. 27, featuring Ekoh and The Good Samaritans.

Francis, considered one of the greatest lyricists, received recognition in the early 2000s.

“His career derives mainly from gifted wordplay which creates vivid narratives to instigate as well as inspire, but since it often derives from an accumulation of public disdain and personal turmoil, it’s more about storming the castle than about watching the throne,” states a press release from Late-Nite Productions.

The artist is known for his “Sick of” mixtapes, which he made by hand in his Providence, Rhode Island, apartment.

“Despite having no official distribution, Francis’ unique brand of music spread like wildfire via the advent of file-sharing networks. This resulted in him attaining a massive cult-like following around the world, creating a demand for his albums and live performances at which point the bigger labels took notice.

“With his first studio album, ‘Personal Journals’ (2002), Francis daringly set aside the more boastful side of rap by catering to his poetic leanings and scathing socio-political commentary,” continues the press release.

While Francis played select shows throughout 2016, he spent most of the year completing new projects and cuddling cats.

Advance tickets for the Tuesday night gig are available for $15 at The Spot and Whiskey Dick’s Saloon. Ticket prices go up to $20 on the day of the show.

Additional information is available at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action